Agbero War Looms In Owerri, As NURTW, Govt. Agency Bicker Over Motor Park Control



By Tochi Onyeubi

There seem not to be an end to the continuous bickering and tussle between the two agencies claiming control of motor parks in Imo state.

There has been a struggle between NURTW and a company licensed by the state, Lasberger’s Link WA limited, over who should cater for the motor parks.

While the NURTW says it is their duty as a registered trade union to control parks in the state, Lasberger’s link claims that by the authority of the state government, they are entitled to be the park managers.

From all indications, tension is building at the various motor parks over the claim for control. There is fear of clash between agents of Lasberger’s link and NURTW.

The imminent clash may not be unconnected to counter statements from both ends while NURTW has insisted and gave signal that it could take over the parks, the Lasbeger’s Link has issued a counter statement to that effect.

In a release signed by Chief Ifeanyi Okafor, the Chief Executive Officer of Lasberger’s Link WA limited, he mandated any other group to steer clear from the any loading offloading activities in all motor parks in Imo state.

He charged the general public to ignore any purported document or announcement written by One Comrade Izuchukwu Okebaram, which stated that the National Union of Road Transport, NURTW will take over the function of loading and offloading in the state.

Chief Okafor maintained that, his company remains the duly appointed park manager in Imo state.

He however warns that any group of persons obstructing the duties of his company will held be held accountable for any breakdown or breach of peace in the state, as he stated that, security officials have been duly notified.