Andrew Amaechi Visits Abia Former Governor, Orji Kalu

By Onyekachi Eze

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, and Senator representing Abia North in the Upper chambers of the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has played host to Amb. Dr. Andrew Onyekachi Amaechi.

OUK welcomed him, alongside others who came on a courtesy visit to his Igbere residence in Abia, last Sunday.

It could be best described as a friendly cum political renaissance with the Senate Chief Whip, whose warm welcome to Hon. Amaechi and others was remarkable.

The young entrepreneur who recently graduated from a course in entrepreneurship and emerging economies from an online learning initiative of Harvard University commended the Senator for his sterling qualities.

Amaechi, who contested for Ahiazu Mbaise State Assembly election under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in 2019 expressed satisfaction that he (OUK) would utilize the opportunities he has in the National grid to make case for Igbo race when necessary.

The ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and Envoy of the African Union while interacting with media men shortly, opined that part of the visit was to identify with the national icon, who has shown uncommon love severally towards the progressives.

While recalling his political journey so far, the Mbaise born technocrat highlighted that OUK is a father to many, whose legacies many upcoming politicians and activists look up to.

Against this backdrop, he reassured of his resilience in promoting self reliance among the youths with his wealth of experience devoid of political inclination or tribe.

Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions trailing the said visit, especially as there are speculations that the Abia State born politician may be aiming for the presidential race in 2023.

Suspicion became rife following the recent romance with youth bodies across board.

Among the strong youthful brains to be relied in Imo State happen to be the CEO of Bherat Nigerian LTD, and Imospeed Transport and Logistics Company, Andrew Amaechi, believing he has the arsenals to scale through.

While all fingers are crossed waiting for the visit to yield positive result, it is strongly believed that as a youth emancipator, the coast may be clearer should he finally decide to run for the presidential seat.