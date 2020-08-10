Araraume, Okorocha Begin Fresh Romance Over Okigwe Zone Senate

Indications are that a former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is now working in the same political page with an erstwhile political competitor, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume over the Okigwe Senatorial Seat rerun.

Trumpeta learnt that both political Heavy Weights in All Progressive Congress APC, may have joined forces to confront the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma against his plot to produce the next Senator from Imo West.

This Newspaper learnt that Araraume and Okorocha have decided to mend their political fences to face a common enemy in Governor Hope Uzodinma who has vowed to stop Araraume from being the next Okigwe Senator, while Okorocha is already fending off probes from the Uzodinma Government bent on nailing him.

Sources told Trumpeta that Uzodinma will meet his march in Araraume and Okorocha whenever the bell to replace Senator Uwajumogu rings.

Trumpeta learnt that already Araraume and Okorocha have gained ground at the APC headquarters in Abuja, since his man Friday, former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was removed from office.

One of the shocks to Hope Uzodinma was how Araraume was given waiver by APC to contest the Senate election, even as Uzodinma had told some confidants that he had sealed Araraume’s fate over the waiver issue.

“The Governor was shocked how Araraume got the waiver. Infact, you know that if Oshiomhole was still there, there was no way Araraume could have gotten that waiver. Araraume knew what happened with Gulak. The same game would have repeated itself had Oshiomhole remained APC National Chairman” a source told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the Okigwe Senate Seat election will happen before Christmas.

It is learnt that Gov Uzodinma is interested in producing the Okigwe Senator. Unfortunately, Araraume is not in his plans.