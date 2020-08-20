Ideato Women Parley Uzodinma’s Appointee, Nnoaham •”Be Partners In Progress”, Says Aide



By Onyekachi Eze

Women from Ideato North and South Local Government Areas of Imo State have expressed optimism in working harmoniously with the State government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

They revealed this yesterday, when they paid a solidarity visit to the Special Adviser to the governor on Women Mobilization, Hon. Chief Mrs. Josephine Nnoaham.

The women, through their spokespersons, Deaconess Juli Ijeoma, Hon. Mrs. Love Udensi, and Hon. Mrs. Ann Nwokeji described the appointment of Nnoaham as a round peg in a round hole.

They opined that she has been a grassroot mobilizer with unconditional love for good governance.

Madam ‘SoSoSo’ as fondly called was further attributed as a selfless women leader with sterling qualities to ganear support for the present government.

According to them, the visit was necessitated by their resilience in identifying with a unique woman endowed with leadership and political wand.

Speaking further, they assured of their dedication towards the 3R government of shared prosperity, stressing that so far, the government has shown capacity and credibility.

While calling on Imolites to join hands with Uzodinma in restoring the dignity of Imo, the women reiterated that the APC led administration would surpass the previous governments.

They also extended their commendation to the State first lady, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma for her motherly roles in touching lives and uniting all, irrespective of party differences.

However, they charged the Ideato appointee (Madam SoSoSo) to remain steadfast and never be distracted by detractors of the government.

Responding, the elated aide to the governor, Hon. Mrs. Josephine Nnoaham thanked the women for the visit.

She told them that the Imo government of Senator Hope Uzodinma meant well for the masses.

She opined that as a gender friendly governor, he gave women fair play in his cabinet which has never been witnessed since the creation of the State.

According to her, “From today, I see all Imo women as political advisers to women mobilization. This is a golden opportunity we all should guard jealousy”.

Mrs. Nnoaham enjoined them to shun over zealousness, and infighting, and promised to carry all of them along.

“Be partners in progress and agents of change we dream of”, she said.