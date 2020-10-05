IMSU Sex Scandal Allegation: Suspected Lecturer For Lack of Evidence



Indications are that the Lecturer from Imo State University, Owerri, (IMSU) Prof Victor Njoku whose privacy was invaded through a recorded video of him with a female student of the Institution may be on his way free from the allegation of Sex-For-Marks, leveled against him.

Seven days after the Institution gave an ultimatum asking students to be free to come out and testify if they have ever had an encounter with Prof Njoku of Sex and Marks, no student has stepped forward with any allegation.

Following this latest development, a Group, Forum of Industrial/Pure Chemistry, Graduates of the Institution have sternly come out to defend the embattled Lecturer, saying that Prof Njoku was only set up by detractors to smear his good record in the Institution for whatever is their reason.

In a release signed onbehalf of the Graduates Union by Comrade Munonye Obinna (State Coordinator) and Hon Frank Ufomadu (Europe) the Group lamented the barefaced illegality done on Prof Njoku just to destroy his person and character, pointing out that those paid to tarnish the name of Njoku have failed.

“No single student has either come out in public or secret to testify to the viral allegation of Sex-for-marks leveled against one of the most respected Senior Lecturers in Imo State University, Prof Njoku Victor” the Body said.

The Graduates maintained that Njoku has been vindicated, saying that whoever carried out that obnoxious viral video committed a crime against section 37 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, which provides for citizens privacy in their Houses, Homes, Offices, Telephone, Conversations etc.

They challenged the security personnel to always adhere to Nigerian Constitution by provide security to all Nigerians, especially those whose privacies were invaded like Njoku, pointing out that “it was obvious that the hired character assassins who invaded the secret privacy of Prof Njoku Victor are already on the run” and asked the Police to apprehend them to answer for their sins.