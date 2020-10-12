Youths Shut Down Owerri, Protest Against Police Brutality

By Okey Alozie

Youths from all parts of Imo State on Monday blocked the Government House roundabout and other strategic places in Owerri to show their grievances.

The Youths were physically seen moving round with placards to show all forms of police brutality on Monday morning.

The demonstration which lasted for hours grounded activities in the State Capital, as there was travel gridlock, which kept the State Capital in a standstill for nearly the whole day.

Our Reporter who covered the protest observed that the aggrieved youths who claimed to be victims of the police brutality and extortion one way or the other came out with their placards to protest.

Over 2000 youths stormed for the demonstration against the police maltreatment.

“Let Us End this Brutality Before Police End Us” aggrieved youths in Imo State chanted.

The female protesters amongst them submitted that they were molested, intimidated and harassed by the police men at different points.

The male protesters on their own showcased how they were assaulted and tortured by the police.

The aggrieved Imo youths declared that unless the Commissioner for police came out to address them on the issue they will still remain in front of the Government House to cry and protest against police. “The protest must continue until the CP comes out to address us” one of the Leaders said. At the Federal level, the Inspector General of Police had announced the ban on SARS due to popular demand.

It would be recalled that the protest against SARS got to alarming height and as a result SARS got disbanded and the operatives of SARS were posted to other police units but concerned citizens of Nigeria especially those in Imo State did not welcome the idea of posting the SARS operatives to other units.

Many complained that members of SARS should be prosecuted as a result the people went for another protest.