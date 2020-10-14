Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu Advises Ndi-Igbo To Invest At Home

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senator representing Imo East, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (SamDaddy) has called on the Igbos to invest at home to avoid losing all they labored in future.

Senator Anyanwu stated this at the heels of public outcry over the unabated security lapses in the country that have led to the gruesome killings of innocent Nigerians, further called on the Igbos to expedite actions toward building factories and industries in Igbo land to make the zone economically viable.

According to him, Ladipo Market, Alaba International Market, Trade Fair Complex, Eko and Balogun markets were developed by the Igbos, saying that if they could put together the same spirit in Igbo land, the zone would be the envy of others.

He said, “Ladipo, Alaba, Trade Fair, Eko and Balagun markets were developed by the Igbos. Every good hotel and multi-million houses in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Lokoja and other parts of Nigeria are owned by the Igbos. Our people have the desire for developing anywhere they find themselves, but what do they gain in return; humiliation, maltreatment and marginalization. The story of abandoned property should be the best teacher to every Igbo man. We should think home and invest at home”.

Senator Anyanwu therefore regretted that after the Igbos had toiled under the rain to develop other states with their resources, what they get in return were ridicule, maltreatment and humiliation by same people who enjoyed their benevolence.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions maintained that due to the marginalization and deprivation of infrastructural developments in the zone led him to sponsor the South East Development Commission Bill during the eight Senate to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect the interest of the Igbos across the country.

He recalled that prior to the outbreak of civil war in Nigeria, South East geo political zone was the hub of the nation’s economy, expressing optimism that the lost glory could be regained if the Igbos would come together to invest in their father land.

He reminded them of the case of abandoned property that ushered in today’s sufferings immediately after the Civil war, urged them to do everything possible to avoid a repeat of the saga.

“The only way to improve and make Igbo land economically viable is by investing here. The issue of building skyscrapers in the Northern and Western geopolitical zones should be avoided for now until the South East zone is developed. We should use our brain to avert losing our sweat in the future. Nigeria is pregnant, and no one knows what she will deliver”. He opined.

Senator Anyanwu therefore appealed to South East Governors to provide conducive environment that would pave way for investment, adding that until the Igbos begin to relocate to their father land, they would continue to be sidelined in the Nigeria’s economic and political discourse.