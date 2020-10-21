ENDSARS: Mayhem In Imo As Blood Flows .Soldier Policeman, Civilians Feared Dead As Police Station Is Set Ablaze In Mbaitoli LGA



Market Women, Religious Groups To Join, Police Take Over Owerri

Despite the curfew imposed by Governor Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday meant to stop checkmate protesters who took over major roads early in the week, Mayhem was recorded on Wednesday as the country is enmeshed in bitter crisis.

While reported incidents are been witnessed across the country, Imo State had a fair share of destruction.

Trumpeta learnt that one soldiers stationed at a checkpoint in a part of Owerri- Orlu road was killed, same for a police man.

Also, civilians were reportedly brought down in video shows circulating online.

It was also gathered a police station at Nwaorieobi was razed down by unknown persons.

It was learnt that the police man met his untimely death when yet to be identified persons using a Siena bus opened fire on him.

How the soldier met his death cannot be ascertained but there is tension in the State.