Non Payment: IMSU Staff Ready For Strike

By Okey Alozie

Imo State University Staff are set to down their tools over unpaid salaries and pension which have now thrown the workers and retired staff into bad condition.

Our reporter gathered that the Imo State Government has not paid most of the workers and pensioners for months now.

It was learnt they were owed since March 2020, and aggrieved workers resolved to go on strike to show their anger on the State Government.

In a communiqué release by the Non Academic Staff (NASU), N.A.AT and Senior staff association of Nigeria University (SSANU) meeting at the campus on October 15th 2020, the joint union called on the State Government and the governing council of the institution to intervene on their various demands to avert an impending industrial action in the University.

In the resolution that was signed by the IMSU branch of JAC chairman, Chairman NASU, IMSU, comrade John, Anoruo, Euginia C. Comarde Stan Iroamaka Chairman NAAT, IMSU comrade Hanson Aguaba, Comrade Ambrose Okereafor JAC Secretary/Secretary SSANU, the aggrieved workers claimed that they have not been paid their salaries since March 2020 without any reason and all efforts made to resolve the issue have proved abortive while observing that their staff have suffered untold hardship as those on medication can no longer afford their drugs.

The members viewed with discontent the removal of their JAC chairman’s name from salary schedule since July till date which they see as an effort to destabilize the union coupled with the non remittance of their check off dues to the union there by stifling them.

JAC in session observed that right from inception of the present government in Imo State it has been making selective payment of salaries such that some staff do not get paid alongside others.

JAC in session condemns this in strongest terms and demand forthwith that the University staff be paid as a whole at the same time.

The JAC expressed displeasure on the non payment of salary and pension in IMSU.