Protest Over ENDSARS: Govt Officials Move In disguise in Owerri



By Okey Alozie

Imo State government officials apart from hiding their flashy vehicles, have also resolved to disguise themselves in apparent bill to avoid embarrassment and possible attack by EndSARS protesters.

Some of them according to Trumpeta findings, now dress like school children, old women and grandfather. While other dress like Pastors just to be free from attack.

Many of the past government officials have ran to prayer houses to stay and pray for their safety.

Information available revealed that fear of attack have made most of them to begin to sell their properties at give away prices.

Meanwhile, price of commodities have gone very high since this week.

The price of goods keep going high on daily.

Some of the traders in Owerri who spoke to our reporter revealed that the lockdown affected their movements. “We can’t travel again to get our goods” market women revealed.

The market sellers hinted that they may be forced not to come out to sell to people if the situation continues.

Many of the traders complained of police embarrassment on the roads, coupled with other difficulties they face on daily bases since the ENDSARS protest started.