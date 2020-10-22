Curfew: Imo Police Command Vow Imo To Enforce Directives

By Tochi Onyeubi

Following widespread insecurity across the country with its attendant violence which had erupted in all states in Nigeria, the Imo state Police command has vowed to enforce the curfew directives.

Recall that, the EndSARS peaceful protest by Nigeria youths which took a drastic turn of event by Tuesday 20th October, 2020, leading to shooting of protesters by the Nigerian Army, forced various state governors to enforce curfew in their various states.

The curfew which started in Edo state by the Gov. Godwin Obaseki following an alleged prison break, was subsequently followed by Lagos state governor, Gov. Sanwo Olu, Abuja, Imo, Jos, Port Harcourt governors and subsequently, other state governors have followed suit.

In the view of above, the Imo state command has issued a release signed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede explaining their readiness on total enforcement of the curfew by the state governor, instructing members of the public to adhere strictly to the curfew regulations.

The release reads, “The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it will embark on total enforcement of the curfew as imposed by the state government.”

“The Command has observed with dismay the way, what started as a peaceful demonstration has been hijacked by hoodlums who have been violent.

These hoodlums have been causing wanton destruction to live and property. “

“Public institutions, policemen and other security agents are being attacked and police stations set ablaze. Parents and guardians are hereby advised to reign in their children and wards as such act of hooliganism will no longer be tolerated.”

“Also, persons arrested perpetrating crime against the state or found not complying with instructions on curfew will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

“Communities are enjoined to protect their infrastructure to avoid destruction by these hoodlums as their actions are not in the best interest of anyone”.