Uzodinma May Sack IMC Chairmen .Over Attack On LGA Secretariat, Police Formations .As Govt Moves To Protect Public Structures



By Okey Alozie

The EndSARS protest across the country has created a lot of problems in Imo State and may lead to the end of Interim Administrations in the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo State.

The State Governor as we gathered is not pleased with some Interim Management Committees IMC Chairmen of the LGAs who allowed the crisis to escalate in their council areas.

Report has it that hoodlums took advantage of the security lapses and in the LGAs and invaded some local government areas and wrecked havoc.

Some of the IMC chairmen were said to have gone into hiding during the attack without making serious efforts to curb the Mob action.

Some of the damages according to masses reactions would have been averted if the IMC chairmen were fully in control of their LGAs.

In some council Headquarters, Police Stations and other Government Facilities were razed down by rampaging Hoodlums.

Some of the LGAs said to have suffered damages include Ngor Okpala, Aboh Mbaise, Isiala Mbano, Orlu and others, while youths mobilized to repel the Hoodlums in some LGAs like Ihitte Uboma, Ehime Mbano,Obowo and others.

Before now, some IMC chairmen were accused of hijacking government palliatives meant for poor people.

In Owerri Municipal Council, Oguta LGA, Aboh Mbaise, Orlu and many other LGAs palliatives released by Senator Hope Uzodinma for Imo people did not fully get to the poorest of the poor as the IMC members hijacked the items.

Few of the aggrieved Imolites who spoke to our reporter at different locations want the governor to end the present Interim Administration at the various LGAs.

The people have maintained that the present IMC chairmen are very selfish, wicked and care more about themselves that the masses, which is causing the Governor bad image.

“They IMC chairmen hijacked our palliatives” Imolites cried out.

Our source revealed that the state governor has noted the masses complaints and may act soon.

The ENDSARs demonstration exposed some council chairmen accused of hijacking palliatives meant for the masses.

Meanwhile, due to the havoc caused by hoodlums who hide under the EndSARS protest to destroy and cart away items belonging to government, Imo State Government under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodinma has now consider it necessary to beef up security to guide strategic places to avoid further destruction and looting.

As at the time of this report, the Imo International Conference Centre IICC, located on Bank road is a no go area as armed security operatives have taken over the place.

Our reporter observed that movement within the premises of IICC has been restricted to avoid damage.

Another place under watch and guide is the state secretariat on Owerri Porthacourt road. Apart from given the workers maximum protection, the staff busses have been packed in a conducive place where the vehicles are well secured.

Formerly, the Shared Prosperity busses were packed in front of Government House chapel but when the crisis escalated last week, the buses were taken away for safety.

It could be recalled that the EndSARS protesters last week swung into action to shut down Imo State over bad administration.

During the protest, there was anarchy in some areas which eventually led to the destruction of lives and property.

Consequently, the government placed a curfew order and just yesterday, the curfew was relaxed over.