Battle For Imo APC, Offices, LGA Uzodinma’s Group Ambushes Okorocha’s Camp



Except another measure is employed to check possible confrontation between two warring factions of Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, heavy battle related to who controls the party structure is about to take place in the state at the moment.

The imminent clash may not be unrelated to latest development in the Imo State chapter which has seen a court decision deny those opposed to one of the factions the opportunities to challenge the return to office of Dan Nwafor led Exco.

Trumpeta had last edition revealed of plans by the Nwafor led Exco to resume in office against the existence of the Marcon Nlemigbo group. Imo APC is divided into two major factions with Nlemigbo led team enjoying support from the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, at the expense of Nwafor who is strongly backed by former governor Okorocha. Trumpeta recalls that after Nwafor was sacked, a Marcon Nlemigbo Caretaker Committee came on board.

While the Nwafor group are planning to return to office, Nlemigbo insists nothing of such would happen even as the National caretaker committee of the party is yet to delve into the crisis rocking the Imo chapter.

As at the time of going to press, the National caretaker committee is yet to open up on the Imo trouble while keeping a mute on the latest court case on who should be incharge of the party. Despite setting up a peace committee where issues affecting several states were handled nothing happened in Imo case where the two warring factions are unwilling to bulge.

This newspaper was further informed that another intra party war is about to be witnessed considering the decision of the sacked elected chairmen and councilors to return to office in no distant time.

It would be recalled that on assumption of office, Uzodinma had toed the line of his immediate predecessor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to keep away the Okorocha elected chairman despite court election reinstating than in office. Since the court decision, the sacked chairmen were yet to resume.

The recent resolution, Trumpeta further, learnt has armed the Uzodinma government to restratigize on how to keep the elected chairmen at bay while barring them from entering the councils.

Details of the plot have not been made public but it was learnt that all machinery will be deployed by the state government to keep them off the councils until final judgment is decided on who owns the LGAs.