Imo Governor Confused On Okigwe Senate Election .Yet To Conclude on Candidate To Support



As the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter runs into troubled waters over the issue of candidature for the Okigwe Zone Senate election, also is the Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinma in confusion on which way to go.

According to Information available to Trumpeta, Governor Hope Uzodinma is now undecided on where to direct his followers on the day of the election, following the Legal battle between Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, and Frank Ibezim.

Sources close to the Governor told Trumpeta that Uzodinma is now confused over the situation, as the matter surrounding the election is fluid, as developments changes every day until the election fixed for December 5, 2020.

Trumpeta was told that the Governor is not too disposed to working for his party’s candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, even as the Governor is not certain that Araraume may be on the ballot paper on the day of election, as the court verdict which gave him victory may be vacated before then, therefore may be too late to direct voters where to go.

Following this confusion, the Imo APC faction promoted by the Governor, led by Chief Marcon Nlemigbo is also at a cross road, because the development is dicey and could change at any given time.

Trumpeta learnt that if the status quo remains as it is now, the Governor may urge his followers to vote wherever they may like among the three major candidates of APC, PDP and APGA.

Sources said that the earlier plot by the CampHope Apostles to work for Attorney Charles Onyirimba of APGA has collapsed as it is believed that Ibezim may regain the ticket before December 5, 2020.

But Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma would wish that any other candidate wins the election, but not Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, who the Governor sees as a big challenge to his political Authority in Imo State.

But information has it that despite the Governor’s wish for Araraume, the Senator is digging and planning ahead to win the election in December.