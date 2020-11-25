Dec 5th Senate Bye -Election Araraume: I Made Imo Speaker, Its Payback Time For Me



By Okey Alozie

Apparently relishing the nice moments he had with APGA House of Assembly candidates for the 2019 election, especially, those of Okigwe zone.

The flag bearer of All Progressive Congress (APC) Okigwe zone in December 5th senatorial bye election senator Ifeanyi Araraume has declared that the new speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Paul Emezie, remains his product who has to pay him back for empowering him in politics.

Araraume made this declaration while canvassing for votes at Onuimo Local Government Area on Monday. Speaker Paul Eemzie represents Onuimo State constituency where Araraume kick started his campaign.

In his words “I did everything for Paul Emezie to go to the House of Assembly and now his has become the speaker of the 9th House.

“Without me he wouldn’t have been in the House of Assembly talkless of being the speaker.

“This is the right time for him to pay me back” Senator Araraume submitted.

Speaking further, he appealed to people of the Area to consider it necessary to reciprocate his good gesture overtime by voting him into power come December 5th, 2020 when the senatorial bye election will take place in the six (6) LGAs of Okigwe zone.

Araraume explained that he is a senior ranking member of the red chambers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and this will give him an advantage.

He promised to make the worries of Okigwe people an agenda to be discussed at the floor of the National Assembly.

The people of Onuimo the home LGA of the new speaker Rt Paul Emezie assured Senator Araraume that they will vote for him in the coming election.