Imo Speaker, Emeziem In Trouble Over Araraume Speech .As Government House Keeps Tab On Him



By Okey Alozie

Rt Hon Paul Emeziem, the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, may not be in happy mood now following the serious statement made by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume concerning how he became the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, coupled with the Eagle eyes of the Government House Owerri that is on him now to monitor his activities.

The Government House agents are keeping tab on him as we gathered, to ascertain the true position about his loyalty.

“The Government House wants to know if he is for or against the Governor” our source hinted.

The State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma is said to be using his agents to get the feedback mechanism required on the Speaker who is alleged to be one of the Araraume Boys.

It could be recalled that last week, during a Senatorial campaign at Onuimo, the Home Local Government Area of the present Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem, Senator Araraume before the public declared that he made Rt Hon Emeziem what he is today, adding that in the Senate bye election of Okigwe zone that is going to take place on Saturday, Emeziem has no other option than to reciprocate to his good gesture and pay back.

Araraume said that the coming Senate bye election in Okigwe zone should be a foregone conclusion because the Speaker (his boy) and front line politicians in the area will all work in his favour no matter what happens.

This statement threw the Speaker off balance as he is yet to wriggle himself out of the hook.

Moreover, the Governor, Senator Uzodinma is said to be confused about Emeziem. The Speaker is now being seen as a “Double Agent” despite his attempts to clear the air on this latest issue.

Trumpeta was told that he is being monitored 24 hours. It would be recalled also that the immediate past Speaker Collins Chiji was sacked because of similar allegation.

Speaker Emeziem’s legitimacy as we further gathered is now questionable and if care is not taken the governor might work for his removal from office.

The bye election of Okigwe zone is to take place this Saturday.