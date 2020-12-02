Ihedioha Remains In PDP- Says Party “He Is A Consistent Politician”-National Officer



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has described the rumoured movement of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha from PDP to the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, as the height of confusion and hallucination, by a set of detractors, who Ihedioha’s soaring political growth is causing sleepless nights.

In a release signed by the Imo PDP Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, Imo PDP chapter reassured members of the PDP that none of its Heavy Weights is leaving the party, much more a former Governor under the party, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

“We wish to assure our teeming members, supporters, Imolites and Nigerians in general and indeed reiterate that there is no iota of truth that our members are leaving to other party” PDP said.

The Party maintained that rather than leave PDP, other politicians are joining the party in droves, pointing out that recently a member of Imo State House of Assembly, from Orlu constituency, Hon Paschal Okolie dumped APC for PDP.

Adding his voice, the National Deputy Financial Secretary of the Party, and from Imo State, Chief Henry Ekpe, described former Governor Emeka Ihedioha as a consistent politician who is not known for jumping from one political party to the other, adding that those who peddled the story are nothing but Fift Columnists whose stock in trade is just to raise dust where there is no none.

“Hon Emeka Ihedioha to leave PDP for which political party? Apart from PDP, which other political party is organized in Nigeria with strong structures across the entire Federation?” Ekpe asked our Reporter when contacted on phone from Abuja.

He maintained that among his political contemporaries, it is only Emeka Ihedioha who has remained in one political party since 1999.

“Which other prominent politician in Imo has remained in one political party in Imo State since 1999 if not Emeka Ihedioha?” he asked.

He disclosed that Ihedioha is not leaving PDP for any individual or group of people as he has invested a lot in the party, and does not believe in jumping from one political party to the other.