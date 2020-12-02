NMA To Shut Down Imo Health Sector .As Stakeholders Call For Commissioners’ Sack



By Orji Sampson/Okey Alozie

The rangling between members of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA, Imo state chapter and the “Shared Prosperity” government of Sen Hope Uzodinma may have taken i dangerous dimension unless a drastic and lasting solution is reached.

This is more so as Trumpeta learnt that Imolites may suffer untold hardship especially those who may fall sick within this Yuletide period and need medical attention following the threat by Imo NMA to completely shut down health services starting from Wednesday December 9, 2020 unless the state government works out a lasting solution to all the lingering problems that have bedeviled the state’s health sector.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman, Secretary and Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA, Dr Okwara Chidiebere, Dr Nwafor Kingsley and Dr Ohadinma Uzoma respectively, the body among many other demands called for the immediate payment of the outstanding remuneration arrears, March 2020 to date, to the Doctors in IMSUTH, Orlu.

Regularization of the salaries of the Doctors in Imo State Special Hospitals, Ministry of Health, HMB and LGAs and payments to correct the shortfalls pending the commencement of the 2014 CONMESS structure.

The implementation of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS) 2014 circular for doctors in Imo State University Teaching Hospital IMSUTH, the Imo State Specialist Hospital ISSH, Hospital Management Board HMB, Ministry of Health, Local Government Councils LGA’s and other agencies of government in Imo state.

That process must begin immediately for the restoration of the lost accreditation status for the Imo State University College of Medicine and some Faculties in the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels respectively including domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act.

That the state government should also immediately tackle the infrastructural gaps at the State Teaching Hospital.

Commencement of the payment of the COVID -19 special allowance for all doctors who risked their lives and were at the fire front of the fight against the pandemic.

The State NMA Chairman who stressed their disheartening state during a press briefing on Tuesday and during a phone in radio programme, “The Peoples Assembly” on Hot 99.9FM Owerri, lamented that in spite of all the sufferings his colleagues have been passing through that government agencies in the name of revenue drive have incessantly harassed his members especially those in private practice collecting as much as N100, 000 for radio levy among many others.

He said to make it more clear that some doctors in Grade Level 16 in the Ministry of Health, ISSH and HMB even receive a net monthly salary of N160, 000, while some medical officers receive N44, 000 monthly, which he pointed out flaws any salary arithmetic.

Dr Okawara therefore stated that NMA, Imo state chapter therefore commenced an indefinite strike action on November 24th, 2020 and that while the strike lasts the NMA shall remain open to work with the government towards amicable resolution of these challenges.

He added that due to their concern for the health of Imolites, all Federal health facilities, including Federal Medical Centre Owerri will continue to work until Wednesday December 9, 2020 when they will join the strike for some days.

Okwara also said all private health facilities will remain open to the masses for now but that if the strike is prolonged that all private and federal health facilities will then be closed.

The body then revealed that heads of medical institutions have been advised to make adequate arrangements to transfer their patients outside the state to ensure care.

Meanwhile, following her inability to work to the expectation of the masses, coupled with the allegations of fraud and corruption in the Health Ministry, the concerned Citizens in the state have moved for the immediate removal of the present Commissioner for health Dr Mrs Osunkwo.

A group under the umbrella of Imo patriotic front has declared that the female Commissioner has nothing to offer to the state adding that the health sector under her stewardship had collapsed.

Speaking to the journalist Comrade Emeka Njoku the image maker of the group begged the governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma to remove the present Health Commissioner as a matter of urgency and put a capable hand that will revive the health sector without delay.

Some prominent Imolites who spoke to our reporter disclosed that the health sector is turely in a mess as all the hospitals in Imo are not functioning well.

It was alleged that the Commissioner and her team do not supervise the Establishments under her.

Moreover World Health Organization Programmes are not properly followed in Imo.

It was also alleged that alot of corruption and fraud are said to have taken place at ministry of health.

The concerned Imolites now want the governor to probe the ministry to ascertain the truth of the matter.

Journalist in Imo State are also warned on the behavior of the health commissioner.

The health Commissioner has not addressed press men for one day on the health matters.

On the first of December she shunned the journalist during the world Aids day.