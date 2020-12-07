Chiagozie Nwaneri 2020 Prosperity Cup Ends Amidst Funfair In Oru East, •Communities Agog, As Heartland FC Enlists Best Players



By Onyekachi Eze

The 2020 Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri Prosperity Football Competition, for the Youths of Oru East State Constituency, has ended, but not without leaving a positive memory across the length and breadth of the LGA.

The kick-off was held in October 18, 2020, and draw to its final on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Amiri Central School Field, Amiri, Oru East LGA, Imo State.

Trumpeta Correspondent who monitored the grand finale, observed a satisfactory remark by both young and old, of Oru East LGA.

The expression of delight, however may not be unconnected to the actualization of the aims of setting up the competition, which, according to the sponsor, was to unite all the ten communities in Oru East, as well as harness their hidden talents as it relates to soccer.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri thanked God for a successful outing, as it marked the first football competition he sponsored as the incumbent Member representing Oru East in Imo State House of Assembly.

He said as a peace loving nation, the dream of sponsoring the unity football competition was borne following the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hon. Nwaneri added that after thinking of what to do to relax frayed nerves, the thought was conceived and hatched.

He remarked that from the first day till the last day, there was neither casualties, irregularities nor infighting among the footballers.

“The football competition has afforded us the opportunity to know each other, interact with each other, and have the brotherly love deep-rooted. Again, the youths are united for a greater Oru East, regardless of party affiliation”.

Speaking on continuity, the soft spoken Oru East Lawmaker reiterated his willingness in sustaining the tempo every year.

Aside Lawmaking, he assured of organizing any program that would better his Constituents.

In furtherance, Nwaneri expressed joy that the selected Players by the Heartland FC, Owerri, would in no distant time experience the best channel, opened by the just concluded tournament.

While appreciating the love and undying support of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, he charged all and sundry to rally round the Government in delivering the true democracy dividends, which the 3R administration is ready to render.

Hon. Nwaneri also lauded the input of the organizing Committee in ensuring a hitch free activity. They were; Amanfor Chimezie, Odi Ekwulugwo, Stanley Nwanaga, Tony Chikezie, Ceaser Akubudu, Chinonso Val, Uche Ezike, Nicolas Anderson, Ekene Duru.

Reacting, the General Manager of Heartland FC, Owerri, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwudi, commended Hon Chiagozie Nwaneri for having the initiative. He asserted that it was a great work, and an act associated only for Leaders with the interest of the youths at heart.

Chief Chukwudi said, due to their resolve to promoting Local talents, Heartland FC Owerri, selected the best players, in order to enable them play for the State Club, thereafter, will be flown abroad for higher Leagues after their trials.

Chukwudi charged other Politicians to emulate from the gesture awarded by the Oru East Lawmaker in empowering young hearts through soccer.

He said, “Football is a very good opportunity that helps People, through it, many get a better opportunity for self sustenance”.

The IMC Chairman of Oru East LGA, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna, thumbed up for the orderliness and one heart before, during and after the competition.

Ogbonna Congratulated the Lawmaker for organizing such a unifying competition, stressing that without laying a solid Foundation for good Governance by Governor Uzodinma, Hon. Nwaneri may not have thought out such a vibrant idea or have the enabling ground.

“It is pays to have good Governance. For ages past, such has not been seen. Chiagozie Nwaneri has carved a niche for himself, and I urge others to follow suit “, Nyerere Ogbonna added.

Lending his voice, the Member representing Ideato North State Constituency in IMHA, Rt. Hon Arthur Egwim, attributed the people’s happiness as an eloquent testimony and acceptance of Chiagozie’s magnanimity.

Having admired the event, he promised to reciprocate such in his own LGA.

Captain for Team Amiri, Sunday Obi, was happy for the outcome of the exercise. He attributed Chiagozie as a pace setter, adding that they have not seen such in Oru East before.

Meanwhile, the match came to an end after a tough encounter between Team Amiri and Team Awo Omamma in a penalty shootout.

While Team Amiri coast home victorious, Teams; Awo Omamma and Akatta came 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Winner team (Amiri), was presented with soccer trophy.

Best goal keeper, highest goal scorer, and best players were also rewarded.

Generally, all the players were adorned with medals, and respective teams were to receive monetary gifts from Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri, as part of encouragement.

Present were the; Councillors, IMC Members of Oru East, Chief Ifeanyi Ekeukwu (Anyi-Ego), Hon. Chief Chukwuraa Samuel Osita, Hon. Odyssey Obioha, Chief Kenneth Okafor, Chief Chijioke Nwaneri, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu, Prince Ugochukwu Okafor, Davidson Okorie, among others.