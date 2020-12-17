USA Based university, Faith Leads offers International degree to Nigerian students



Following the declining trend in the educational standards of Nigeria, an institution with great emphasis on problem solving, critical thinking and fulfilment of purpose with a key objective of bridging the gaps in between, Faith Leads university is now in Nigeria offering students an opportunity to bag an international degree online at their comfort zone with an affordable tuition cost.

In a release made available to our reporter, Faith Leads university an 100% online university based in Florida, USA is offering certificate, bachelors or masters in Leadership and Theology programs as certificate courses also serves as a gateway into the bachelors and masters programs.

The release added that Students awaiting transcript verification and final enrolment approval, can begin exciting learning experience at FLU with the certificate courses and no long waiting period as admission is being processed.

According to the release, Faith Leads university focus is on students from developing nations where religion is usually very prominent, yet the virtues of their beliefs are scarcely practised pointing out that the wide spread failure in leadership is often characterised by corruption and moral decadence, owing to this the institution is aimed at grooming great leaders with inform minds through learning and character.

The passion of the institution is to bring people to redemptive knowledge with an approach that goes beyond passing examination which confirms one aspect of learning, ensuring that students comprehend and apply what is learnt, by creating solutions to practical problems.

Furthermore, the wealth of experienced lecturers in Faith Leads university will bring to bare an expected out come of a well developed and equipped student for greater service to God and humanity. For more information you can contact +1 727 497 7450 + 234 811 776 1185 (for applicants in Nigeria) or Send email to students@flu.education.