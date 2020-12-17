Budget Presentation! Why Imo Opposition Lawmaker Were Silent In Chamber



By Onyekachi Eze

Reasons surrounding the total silence of Imo Lawmakers elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State House of Assembly during the Budget presentation to the House by Governor Hope Uzodinma, have emerged.

The opposition Members were reportedly mute inside the Assembly Chambers on Wednesday, during the Governor’s presentation of 2021 budget.

The exercise didn’t end well, as seven in the opposition left the Chambers without uttering a word.

For those in the Majority, the All Progressives Congress, APC, they were free to make their respective contributions.

Trumpeta Newspaper monitored that part of the reasons for their behavior may not be unconnected with the seeming internal wrangling, involving account of the House.

An authoritative information gathered by this Newspaper reveals that the opposition Caucus are spoiling for fresh war, over what they termed high level of insensitivity by the House Leadership towards the opposition members.

One of the PDP Lawmakers who spoke under anonymity said that their action to keep mute during the budget presentation was a deliberate action, pointing out that they resolved to let them be since they in the Majority have chosen to sideline them in all aspect.

Speaking further, the Lawmaker revealed that their ordeal has been made open in some many quarters, without any amendment done so far by either the Governor of the Leadership of the House.

More so, they alleged that the APC Members are sharing the sum of (#2.1m) among themselves, thereby receiving more than their colleagues in the PDP.

According to the male Legislator, part of their silence on Assembly issues recently border on the following;

“Discriminatory and unfair payment of emoluments to the members of the Imo State House of Assembly, with the opposition PDP members receiving only half of their monthly emoluments and/or entitlement, while their counterparts in the All Progressives Congress APC receive their entitlements in full;

“Non inclusion of the opposition PDP members of the House in the ad-hoc committee constituted to fix the emoluments of the House Members;

“Sidelining of the opposition PDP members of the House of Assembly whenever certain policy actions are to be taken, as they are always kept in the dark when certain decisions are made”.

Also, he disclosed, “Non-payment of the emoluments of the Minority Principal Officers of the State House of Assembly, while the Principal Officers of the APC House members are 100% remunerated;

“The emoluments of the APC House members are 50% higher than that of the PDP members”.

It was further obtained that the segregation meted on the Minority group is not only repulsive, but an affront on democracy.