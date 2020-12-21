Kachi Amuchie Emerges Chairman, Nguru Political Forum.

A prominent political group Nguru Political Forum, NPF, has elected Hon. Onyekachi Amuchie as its new Chairman.

At a keenly contested and transparent election, which held last Saturday in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Hon. Amuchie defeated other aspirants to the top job.

Hon. Amuchie a former students’ leader is a former Special Assistant on Domestic Matters to Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past Governor of Imo State.

In his speech shortly after his victory, Hon. Amuchie assured of his readiness to take the Forum to greater height.

“I am particularly delighted at the rancor-free, free, fair and transparent manner the election was conducted. I want to reiterate that myself and other members of the executive will work harmoniously to take the forum to a greater height.

“May I use this opportunity to thank the past executives and the election committee for delivering a seamless transition. Let me assure again, that I will be do my best to justify the confidence reposed in my by the members of the forum.

The NPF, is a formidable political structure which has had political heavy weights including, former Chairmen of Aboh Mbaise LGA; Chief Richmond Osuji, Nze Obinna Njoku, as its chairman.

Reacting, Chief Richmond Osuji expressed confidence that the Hon. Amuchie led executive will deliver the goods. “Sure, I have no doubt that Hon. Amuchie will lead us well. He is on ground and very well understands the direction of the Forum. I wish him and other members of his executives the best”.