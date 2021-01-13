IMSU Link Road: Shop Owners Count Loses



By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government has began the second phase of road revolution programme, especially within the State capital city of Owerri.

Our roving reporter gathered that the government bulldozers swung into action on Monday to pull down illegal structures and shanties and pave way for the road construction and rehabilitation.

While shop owners along IMSU link road off Item street Owerri were crying for the loses they encountered during the demolition, landlords and Tenants in the area were physically seen praising Governor Uzodinma for considering it necessary to fix Imo roads.

The IMSU link road will serve as a short cut to the University main campus from Government College main gate Owerri.

Other roads captured in the road programme include, World Bank road, Chukwuma Nwoha, Uratta road etc

The road construction will include standard drainage system that will channel the water flow to the appropriate places.

The State Governor Senate Hope Uzodinma had insisted that all road projects embarked upon by his administration will be completed before the second quarter of the year.

He therefore urged contractors to expedite action.

Some of these roads mentioned above as we gathered were abandoned by the previous administrations in Imo State.

The Ministry of Works have been directed to keep an Eagle eye on the road contractors.