Samdaddy Anyanwu Decries Orlu Killings

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killings of unarmed civilians in Orlu local government area of the state, describing it as barbaric and wicked.

Anyanwu therefore called on security agencies to bring to book those directly or indirectly connected to the dastardly act, while charging Traditional Rulers and community leaders to guard against strange movements.

He further expressed concern that if nothing was done urgently to contain the ongoing uprising in Orlu, it would be concluded that the present APC government has failed on her promises to protect the masses.

“The rate of killings in Nigeria since APC took over the mantle of leadership in the country is worrisome. How could one wake up in the morning only to see a gory scene of innocent people slaughtered like cow. It is barbaric and wicked that everything has become all about bloodletting everywhere, where is Nigeria heading to? What is happening today in the country is an indication that APC government does not have a direction.”

“If the killing is not happening in Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Ebonyi or Enugu, it will be happening in Yobe, Borno, Rivers or Plateau. This is very dangerous for the country. The question is; are the security agents protecting the people or killing those they were asked to protect?.” He queried.

According to Senator Anyanwu, “when a government fails to protect the lives and properties of her citizenry, it therefore appears that such administration was doomed.”, expressing shock how frustration and hunger had pushed people to rise against one another.

He further cautioned security agencies to stop the idea of revenge against innocent and unarmed citizens whenever unknown gunmen engage them, describing it as not only clannish and childish, but petty and frivolous.

Senator Anyanwu, popularly known as SamDaddy further charged those responsible for the protection of the people to guard them jealously, instead of unleashing mayhem on them.

He regretted that since Nigerians elected APC into power, the people had witnessed series of avoidable fears, clashes, and regret.

While calling on government to mediate into the crisis with a view to finding lasting solution, also enjoins Traditional Rulers and community leaders in the affected areas to advise their children on the need to remain peaceful.