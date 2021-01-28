Outrage In Imo As Police Brutalize Orlu Residents .Video Clip of Security Personnel Assaulting Woman, Four Harmless Civilians Goes Viral .CP Orders Arrest of Officers Involved



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Complaints are trailing the continued presence of security agencies in Orlu part of Imo State following a video that went viral where a team of gun- toting policemen were noticed brutalizing harmless civilians.

Recall that the state government imposed a curfew in six LGAs of LGAs following civil disturbances on Monday. Apart from few security agencies who died in the process, many civilian casualties were also recorded in the death toll.

Since soldiers and policemen were drafted in after government imposed a curfew, incidents of maltreatment, abuses and assaults on harmless civilians have been on the rise, fuelling calls from the residents, social political organizations and civil rights groups raising objections about their continued stay.

However, the call against security agencies heightened on Thursday when the video went viral and shocked people in the state.

Police authorities in Imo also confirmed the video stating that it happened at Banana junction, Orlu where the four policemen assaulted the civilians.

According a statement by the police, the State Commissioner of Police, Imo state CP Nasiru Mohammed has condemned the inhuman treatment and assault on some yet to be identified persons at Banana Junction, Orlu, by some officers of the Command, as seen in a viral video, and ordered the arrest of the officers involved in the infraction.

The statement said “The officers were seen lying five persons down on the floor, and flogging them in the process, which is unethical, unprofessional and unacceptable.

“The Command while Condemning the actions of the officers wishes to inform the general public that the officers has been identified, arrested and has commenced disciplinary actions against them accordingly.

Members of the public are therefore advised to kindly report all unethical and unprofessional conduct of Police officers in the state through the following mediums:-

AC- XSquad (Compliant Response unit) 08037104989

Public Complaints Bureau 07034714499

Or write directly to the Commissioner of Police, for prompt and decisive action