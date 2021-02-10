Reign of Terror: How Imo Governor’s Brother Brutalized Owerri-Based Publisher .I Am Not Aware, Says Uche Uzodinma



The Publisher of Nigeria Watchdog Newspaper, based in Imo State, Comrade Precious Nwadike has escaped death in the hands of Security operatives said to be Body Guards of one Uche Uzodinma, alleged relation of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

However, the said Uche Uzodinma speaking through one of the Aides of Governor Hope Uzodinma, Hon Modestus Nwankpa said he had no hand in the attack on Nwadike.

Speaking amid pains from a Lagos Hospital where he was flown to by his relations for a “Good Hospital”, and away from his perceived enemies, Precious Nwadike said that it was only by God’s mercy that he survived the brutal attack.

Narrating his ordeal, Nwadike said he was on the mission to register for NIM exercise at the National Identity Management office along Portharcourt road Owerri, and was asked to head to the office of Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA for picture capturing.

According to the Newspaper Publisher, on getting at the premises of the OCDA, he decided to park on the PH Road Express Way, only to be confronted by plain clothed security operatives who asked him to repark since the portion of the road was under construction.

Nwadike said he obeyed, and reparked. But on trying to move out, a man, whom he said he identified as Uche Uzodinma a relation of Gov Hope Uzodinma approached him to remove his “rickety car” or else he will be forced to. He said the man promptly asked the heavily built men protecting him to unleash mayhem on him.

He said that one of his attackers struck him with a heavy object from behind his neck, and then he passed out only to find himself in a Hospital in Owerri, where he recovered from unconsciousness.

Nwadike said before he could recover his senses, his family had arranged for him to be flown out to Lagos for safety and proper care, since he was afraid his attackers may still come after him to finish the job.

When Trumpeta tried to reach the said Uche Uzodinma, his line was not going through.

But Hon Modestus Nwankpa who spoke to Trumpeta said he reached Uche Uzodinma who said he has no hand in the incident and does not know when such happened.

Another Governor Uzodinma Media Channel, Mr Ambrose Nwaogwugwu said Precious Nwadike was attacked because he refused to obey a road diversion sign indicating that the portion of the road he parked was under construction.

However, what has baffled many observers is why the victim was nearly murdered by security operatives attached to a fellow citizen for “disobeying traffic diversion”

“If he did anything wrong, the best option was to have arrested him and prosecuted him and not to engage in jungle justice. We are in a Civil and Democratic Society not the Military JackBoot era” Bar Kennedy Osarahemh, Chairman Human Rights Advocate Pioneers HRAP told Newsmen in Lagos.

Some Non Governmental Organizations, NGOs, who visited the victim on his hospital bed, have vowed to pursue the matter to its conclusive end.

“It was Precious Nwadike yesterday, but it could be you tomorrow. Why do people whose relations are in political office think that it lasts forever? We shall not allow this intimidation on the masses continue” Dr Evans Odo of Equal Rights of Man ERM told Newsmen.

Dr Odo said that the NGO will arrive Imo State tomorrow to investigate what really happened, as he described what happened to Nwadike as a Violation of his Human Right in a most inappropriate manner and must not be allowed to just go like.

“What if in the process he was killed? Why is it on defenceless civilians that our security operatives show their Marshall skills? Prof Donald Usoro of Advocate Against Violence AAV said.