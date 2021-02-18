Insecurity: Ezumoha Berates Government Over Neglect To Life ••Says, If Elected, Such Won’t Be Tolerated

By Onyekachi Eze

The Leader of the Doable Team, Chief Chinenye Ezumoha, has frowned at the deliberate disregard to human lives and the sanctity therein, to exist as humans in Nigeria.

He also stated that a responsible Government would not waste time to take effective action than the spate it is being handled.

Ezumoha, popularly known as Poly-Samez made the assertions through a media release by the spokesperson of Doable Team, Comrade Michael King Chieki.

He said there are incessant killings and insecurity in the land.

Part of the release read, “It is disheartening to know that in the 21st Century, Farm lands and lives are still being ravaged, villages sacked, wives made widows and Children rendered orphans, because of antiquated open grazing of herds, yet the security agencies under the prodding of powerful forces take sides with the oppressors while butchering those that seek to protect themselves and their lands”.

“It is unacceptable and dehumanizing that we would idly sit and watch unscrupulous foreign terrorists masquerading as herdsmen take over people’s farm lands while those vested with the job of securing the affected communities make excuses for failing on their responsibilities”.

“The main job of the Chief Executive of the State is the security of lives and property, which a leader that has the security and wellbeing of the people he leads must take as priority”.

“PolySamez pointedly, and without equivocation berates the wanton disregard of human lives and the sanctity therein to exist as humans in Nigeria without fear of reprisals and the protection of a section of the country by Government security agencies, most especially in Imo State”.

He reiterated that under his watch as a Leader of the State, God willing, what happened at Orlu and is still happening will never repeat itself.

“This is unacceptable and would not be condoned if the right leadership is in the saddle, and hopefully, we at the Doable Team believe that it is Doable. For the sake of the people of Imo State, the Igbo nation and South-East region”, he said.

He therefore cautioned that time has come for the region to start looking at installing new generation of leaders that have the voice against impunity and suppression of the people of the region.