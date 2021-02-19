Mezie Owerri Mourns Late Member, Abba Njoku

A Socio-cultural Organization of Owerri people, called Mezie Owerri MO has been thrown it mourning following the death of one of its trusted member, Okenze Abba Onyewuchi Njoku, whose death took place on January 21, 2020.

In a release signed by the Mezie Owerri, Lagos State Branch, the Body regretted the loss of “Abba” who is a native of Ihitte-Ogada in Owerri North LGA, Imo State.

The release described the late Okenze Njoku as “an Apostle of selfless service to the Owerri Nation and pursued its interests without compromise”

His burial will take place on March 5, 2021 in Ihitta-Ogada, after a mass service at St Kyrian Catholic Church, Ihitta-Ogada by 11am.

Mezie Owerri uses this forum to inform that the burial must adhere to all Covid 19 protocols.