Knoble Nnadi Felicitates With Oru East House Member On Birthday Anniversary



By Onyekachi Eze

The Senior Legislative Aide to the Honorable Member representing Oru East State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, has felicitated with his boss as he marked his birthday anniversary.

The anniversary was celebrated yesterday, by family, Constituents, friends and associates of the Lawmaker.

In a warm felicitation note obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper, Comrade Knoble Nnadi thanked God for the gift of life granted upon his “boss”.

While x-raying the humane attributes of Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Knoble Nnadi expressed satisfaction for have associated with such a fellow.

He disclosed that not only that Hon. Nwaneri is God fearing, he said, he is compassionate to the promotion of humanity.

According to him, “My dear brother and Boss, I celebrate you on your birth anniversary, and I assure you by God’s grace, another adventure filled year awaits you. Welcome it by celebrating your birthday with pomp and splendor. Wishing you a very happy and fun-filled birthday and many more fruitful years in good health”.