Okechukwu Ogbonna Felicitates With Owerri West Lawmaker Over Emergence, As Imo Assembly Majority Leader



By Onyekachi Eze

The Senior Legislative Aide to the Member representing Owerri West State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Ogbonna, has congratulated his boss, Hon. Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi, for emerging the new Majority Leader of the 9th House, IMHA.

Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi was announced the new Majority Leader of the State Legislature, yesterday at the plenary, after the removal of the former, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu by the House.

In a felicitation note sent across to the new Leader of the APC Lawmakers’ caucus, Hon. Ogbonna described the emergence of Hon. Onyemaechi as a round peg in a round hole.

The Chief of Staff to the Owerri West Member opined that he had no doubt he would ascend to the position he is today, giving rise to his Legislative experience irrespective that he is a first timer.

Hon. Ogbonna maintained that as a son of Oforola in Owerri West LGA, he believes that ‘Dele’ would work in synergy with the Leadership of the House and his colleagues.

“Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi is a good man, who has carved a niche for himself in all ramification. Being the House of Assembly Majority Leader is a bold step this present House has done so far, for the unity of the House, and for the collective purpose of joining hands with the Executive in attracting democracy dividends”.

However, he expressed satisfaction that Owerri West people made the right choice in electing Dele to represent them in the House of Assembly.

Hon. Okechukwu Ogbonna while praying for God’s continued protection and guidance, charged him by adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected”.