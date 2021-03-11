Uche Ogbuagu May Say Goodbye To Imo Assembly, As Suspension Plan Thickens



By Onyekachi Eze

It is definitely not the best of times for the Lawmaker representing Ikeduru State constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, considering a fresh hurdle he may be facing from his colleagues any moment from now.

The recently amended House Rules enforcing for an indefinite suspension for erring lawmakers may be practiced first on the Ikeduru member, if what Trumpeta Newspaper observed are to be considered.

Ogbuagu, who was removed by the APC caucus of the House as Majority Leader last week Thursday, and replaced by his Owerri West colleague, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, is bided to face an ad-hoc committee of the House.

While he is yet to come out from the heat of his removal, Speaker of the 9th House, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem has constituted a 5-man Ad-hoc Committee to look into the letter being circulated online, credited to Hon. Uche.

Recall that few hours after Ogbuagu’s removal from the Majority Leader position, a letter believed to had been signed by him, purportedly claiming that he had already resigned on the 15th February, 2021, before Speaker’s letter of his removal, circulated on the blogosphere, thereby causing stir.

However, following the resolutions drawn from a motion moved by the House Committee Chairman on Information, ethics and Privileges, and member for Ideato South, Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru, during Tuesday’s plenary, Speaker Emeziem set up a Committee to verify the authenticity of the said letter.

Members of the ad-hoc committee are, Honorables; Johnson Duru (Chairman), Ekene Nnodumele, Okey Onyekanma, Emeka Nduka, and Frank Ugboma.

They are to report back to the House for further actions on March 25, 2021.

Earlier in the prayers of his motion, Hon. Johnson Duru urged the House not to treat the issue with kid gloves, adding that if not properly investigated, it would place the House in total jeopardy.

He recalled that the resolution that the speaker read out which removed Uche Ogbuagu was never a “one man show”, thereby asking why an elected member could immediately after his removal from principal position be writing such a letter and sending to the internet.

“The resolution clearly passed an implicit vote of confidence on the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and on the leadership of the House led by Rt Hon Paul Emeziem. Contained also in the resolution was the decision of the APC caucus to change the Majority Leader;

“Surprisingly, within few hours, the internet was flooded with a letter of resignation dated 15/2/2021 signed by Hon. Uche Ogbuagu”.

Johnson stated that Hon. Ogbuagu has to explain the veracity of the said letter, and why there was no acknowledgement from the Speaker’s office.

The Ideato South representative while hinging on the integrity of the House opined that the letter and all that surrounded it has created a bad image of the House, which must be rectified.

“How can a letter dated 15/2/2021 by a man who acted as Majority Leader until 3/3/2021 not be attended to? It calls for serious concern and querry”, Hon Johnson Duru said.

The Seconder of the motion and member for Oru East, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri frowned on how a member could do something like that just to make jest of the House he is part of.

According to Nwaneri, “If he resigned on 15/2/2021 as contained in the controversial letter, there was no way he can still be acting as the Majority Leader until 3/3/2021”.

Hon. Uju Onwudiwe in her contribution applauded the motion, calling for its diligent root cause and truism.

Hon. Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) and Hon. Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North) were of the view that the issue could have been ironed out at the Executive session, rather than washing their linen outside before the pressmen.

Meanwhile, the motion may not have augured well with some of the Members messrs; Hons Kennedy Ibeh and Ngozi Obiefule of Obowo and Isu Constituencies respectively.

While the Speaker allowed those “For” to contribute on the motion, it was a different game with Ibeh and Obiefule who may have wanted to say something on the contrary.

Before the Speaker finally ruled on the motion on debate, Hon. Kennedy Ibeh with his microphone on re-echoed, “point of order Mr Speaker”, but he was adamantly refused to air his view.

On another comic note, when the speaker put it in voice vote, Obiefule in her divergent voice echoed, “Nah”, until the final resolutions were made by the majority.

That led to murmuring by the aggrieved members.