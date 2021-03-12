Onuegwunwoke Commends Uzodinma On Massive Road Projects In Owerri

A scion of the Onuegwunwoke Royal Dynasty of Akwakuma Ancient Kingdom in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Prince David Onuegwunwoke has doffed Hat for the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, over what he described as the Governor’s monumental and realizable projects, within a short time in office, which he said has changed the face of Owerri Town.

In an interview with Pressmen in Owerri, Dave Onuegwunwoke, who defined himself as a Stakeholder in the State maintained that there is nothing bad when one sees the truth and say it.

The Prince said that what he has seen in Owerri lately, and in other parts of Imo State within the last one year Governor Uzodinma took over the Leadership of the State has made him to come out and boldly commend Governor Uzodinma for a job well done.

The Prince of Akwakuma Kingdom, who is also a member of All Progressive Congress, APC disclosed that his heart is gladdened that Owerri Zone has benefited immensely from the Uzodinma administration with the signature projects being carried out in the Zone, especially in the State Capital, Owerri, where nearly all the roads are under intense construction and rehabilitation.

“My Brother, the whole thing is there for everyone to see. I won’t mince word to tell you that Governor Hope Uzodinma has disappointed his opponents with the good work he is doing. I sincerely commend him for his good efforts” Onuegwunwoke told Newsmen.

The Business Mogul called on Imo citizens to queue behind Governor Uzodinma, by giving him all the supports he needs so that he will have the good atmosphere and peace of mind to execute his noble plans for Imo people to the letter.

“Walking around Owerri City today, you will never believe that some of these road projects already completed could be possible” Dave Onuegwunwoke maintained.

He said that with the present situation of Owerri, the residents will not suffer flooding this season due to Uzodinma’s magic on Owerri Roads.

He appealed that all those distracting the Governor should sheath their swords and rather stand behind Governor Uzodinma, who he described as a Leader that is focused in making Imo State the best in the Federation.

“The Governor needs our supports to succeed. He doesn’t need these distractions. Let us help him to put Imo in the map of the best States in Nigeria. And he can do it if we all support him” he said.