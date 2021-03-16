Owerri Leaders Supports Uzodinma To Recover Imo Property From Former Okorocha



The People of Owerri Zone, Imo State, devoid of Political affiliations, at the weekend gathered together under the umbrella of Owerri Zone Leaders, and asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to retrieve every common patrimony of Imo State held by any individual or Groups.

Arising from a lengthy meeting which held at Rockview Hotel, Owerri, the Leaders which were made up by the Clergy, Traditional Rulers, Politicians, Academia, Business Moguls etc said that “we are happy with the development and progress so far recorded by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma who has in no short time restored the pride of Owerri people by the Recovery of the State and indigenous lands illegally hijacked and appropriated by yesterday men of power who ruled us wickedly”.

The Group also asked for unity among Owerri people, and stressed that the Zone should support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.