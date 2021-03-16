Head of Imo Council Of Traditional Rulers: Eze Ohiri Dares Imo State Govt?



The removed chairman of Imo State council of Traditional Rulers and monarch of Obi Orodo autonomous community, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, may be at daggers-drawn with the Imo State Government, if information reaching Trumpeta about his recent trip to Abuja is to be considered.

Ohiri who until recently presided affairs of monarchs in Imo State for the eight years Okorocha was in charge was in December last year removed by the Hope Uzodinma government.

Instead of nominating a replacement for Ohiri, when government said it was in the governor’s powers to nominate, another office community Traditional policing council was created where Eze Okeke of Amaifike in Orlu LGA is the chairman.

But Trumpeta reliably learnt that Ohiri may have been maintaining his position as a number one Eze in Imo considering his presence in the comity of monarchs in Nigeria.

Though the position of Ohiri and under what capacity he attended a recent function of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria in Abuja, could not be ascertained, but the Eze of Obi Orodo was among the top rated monarchs in Nigeria who met President Muhammadu Buhari at State House in Abuja.

Picture showing Ohiri and other monarchs under auspices National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria was made public and went viral in the internet indicating that he may still be on in the capacity as Eze Imo.

Recall that Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba had disclosed that Eze Ohiri’s removal was in-line with the amended law in the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers which powered the governor to appoint members of his council.