Covid-19: Eddy Obinna Shows Concern Over Health Of Imolites, Want Shop, Mall Owners To Recruit More Cashiers

By Onyekachi Eze

Worried by the state of health of Imo State residents, the Deputy Chief Whip and member representing Aboh Mbaise State constituency in the State Legislative House, Hon. Chief Eddy Obinna has expressed concern, and proffered solution geared towards decongesting shopping malls across the State.

The expression was made yesterday, through a motion moved at the floor of the House, by Hon Eddy Obinna, calling for more cashiers to be employed in respective shops, financial institutions and other outlets.

According to him, in order to get rid of an eventual case of Coronavirus scourge in the State, measures should be applied, and religiously.

Hon. Obinna posited that in different shopping malls, banks, hotels and every other places are usually overcrowded.

He said instead of applying compulsion in its enforcement, it can only persuade.

The Lawmaker recalled that in line with the provisions of Covid-19 guidelines, the aforementioned places shouldn’t be witnessing such crowd on queues who can easily have body contact with one another, hence, the need for shop and mall owners to employ more cashiers to ease off the long queues.

However, he disclosed that through the process, more Imo youths would be employed.

“This motion is further aimed at achieving near zero Coronavirus scourge in the State”.

Speaking on its enforcibility by shop owners, Hon. Eddy Obinna added that in Imo, there are laws guiding the operation of different sectors. He stressed that resolution of the motion won’t be different, as it is expected that private entity operating in the State operates within the purview of Law.

Describing Governor Hope Uzodinma as a beacon of Hope and light, as well as a proactive parliamentarian, Ochoudo expressed optimism that Imo State is in the right hands.

Other contributors in the motion, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, Hon. Samuel Otuibe, lauded the motion and what it represents, pointing out that when applied effectively, every Imolite would have a cause to smile.

Part of the prayers of the motion read, “Whereas the establishment of Shopping Malls is for the purpose of safety and easy buying/selling of varies of goods and Items at a place, with numerous advantages against the always congested open market places that pose some unavoidable dangers;

“Observing .vim dismay how these places have turned infection traps and the purposes of their existence grossly defeated particularly in the face or me ravaging Covid-I9 pandemic, where the Shopping Mall get more congested and not complying to the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing especially at payment points, due to insufficient Cashiers on their stands;

“Aware that employment/recruitment of Cashiers will reduce congestion at payment points and equally ameliorate unemployment in the State;

“Further aware that congested places are against the Presidential Task Force (PTF) specification on the Covid-19 protocols as it increases spread of the virus due to direct body contacts thus, should be controlled”.

After a robust debate, the house resolved to urge the Executive Governor of Imo State. Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to as a matter of urgency to direct the Commissioners for Commerce/Industry and Health as well as other relevant authorities to persuade all Shopping Malls with insufficient Cashiers to recruit Cashiers and post them to their various payment points to avoid unnecessary queuing/congestion for easy payments after shopping.