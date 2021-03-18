Iwuanyanwu: I Regret Voting For Owerri Man in 2019 Election .Old Age Is Worrying Him, Says Group of PDP Members

By Okey Alozie

A Frontline politician in Imo State and Elder Statesman, Chief Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has declared his support and commitment to the administration led by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking in Owerri during the ceremony organized for the commissioning of roads in Imo State to mark one year anniversary of the present government, Chief Iwuanyanwu who is a Board of Trustee member, (BOT) of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said he has realized his mistake for not voting Senator Hope Uzodinma for the first time, adding that Uzodinma is a child of necessity and divine arrangement, therefore all Imolites should give him full support needed to succeed in office rather than fighting him through the pages of Newspapers and internet.

He advised his detractors to make a “U” turn and join the shared prosperity administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma before it will be too late for them to do so.

In his words, “ I voted an Owerri man to become Governor instead of Senator Hope Uzodinma but now, I have realized that he is a child of divine arrangement, he is now my beloved son, please listen and support him” Iwuanyanwu said.

The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief George Obiozor in his own address gave kudos to Governor Hope Uzodinma for living up to the expectation of the people, adding that Senator Hope Uzodinma must surely fix all Imo roads.

He described Uzodinma as great achiever and man of the masses.

Federal secretariat, World Bank road which is about 2km was commissioned and named after President Mohammadu Buhari.

Governor Uzodinma told Imolites that he is towing the line of President Buhari in his administration. Governor Hope Uzodinma also said he will construct more access roads and create enabling environment for investors to come.

Reacting to Iwuanyanwu’s interview, an Owerri based social-cultural Group, by name Owerre for Owerre, described Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a son of Owerri Zone, but will not join issues with the man because he is getting old, therefore his statements do not bother anybody any more.

He is an old man, so you don’t expect us to engage the man. However, Owerri people know who is their real sons in time of challenges” Dr George Maduforo said.