Okigwe Senate Seat APC Ticket: Confusion As Araraume Displaces Ibezim .Court Orders INEC To Give Certificate of Return To Two Time Senator

By Onyekachi Eze

The much talked about power play rocking the Okigwe Senate Seat may be drawing to an end, following a judgment handed to the electoral Umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue Certificate of Return to Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume.

The judgment delivered by the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday had mandated INEC to issue Araraume the Certificate of Return as a duly elected Senator for Imo North, with 72 hours.

Aside the judgment, confusion, and uncertainty may be the order of the day in executing the Federal High Court judgment on the matter at hand.

It becomes more confusing as Justice Taiwo of the FHC overruled the Supreme Court judgment which earlier affirmed Sir Frank Ibezim as the authentic Senatorial candidate of the APC.

The Jurist ordered INEC to ignore the Supreme Court verdict, and issue Ifeanyi Araraume with Certificate of Return.

Recall that after the bye-election, INEC announced APC winner of the poll, without specifically announcing any candidate’s name.

While PDP produced Chief Emma Okewulonu as flag bearer, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Frank Ibezim emerged in APC respectively.

Since then, there have been legal battle between Araraume and Ibezim’s men. The yesterday’s judgment in favour of Araraume sparked off concern in Okigwe zone, especially among loyalists of the duo.

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld Ibezim’s candidacy as the authentic candidate of APC.

For Ibezim’s camp, they believe that until another court of competent jurisdiction quashes Ibezim’s earlier judgment gotten from the Supreme Court, he (Ibezim) remain the candidate.

Meanwhile, Senator Araraume’s pronouncement by the Federal High Court had triggered celebration in some quarters, who believes that the two time Senator that represented the zone stands a better chance.

Trumpeta Newspaper had monitored a divergent reactions from the PDP camp. Feelers are of the view that neither Araraume nor Ibezim is the winner of Okigwe Senate, rather will be shown way out soon by the time Okewulonu is finally announced winner and sworn-in.

However, with the recent development, fresh tension is said to have enveloped those in the Ibezim camp.

Information gathered by this Newspaper shows that Ibezim had swiftly filed an order of stay of execution at the Appeal Court.