Jamie Pajoel Brings Succor To Indigent Man In Ikeduru •Begins Bungalow Construction

By Onyekachi Eze

If there is any yardstick for measuring the degree of happiness in every human being on earth, Mr. David Igbo, no doubt, would be scoring the highest points, following a favor of new bungalow that has located him.

The aged man of Umuebem Abazu autonomous Community, in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, Nigeria, Mr. David Igbo would soon be relocating from his ‘dungeon’ house to a befitting modern two bedroom apartment, being built for him by ‘Jamie Pajoel International’.

Trumpeta Newspaper Correspondent that monitored the official foundation laying ceremony of the structure, reports that Mr. Igbo had lived in a thatched-like hut, or otherwise may be called a ‘dungeon’ house since childhood.

Performing the foundation laying ceremony last Friday, March 19, 2021, the Traditional Ruler of Abazu community, HRH, Eze Dr. Oliver U. Njoku Jp, the Abazuma 11 of Abazu autonomous Community, Ikeduru LGA, confessed that over fourteen years he has been on the throne, he has never witnessed such a magnanimous act in the community.

Eze Njoku disclosed that for a man and his foundation to scout for the most indigent and discovered such a man in dire need of roof over his head, he deserves commendation.

He pointed out that in Abazu community, there is no other person living in mud house, except Mr. David Igbo.

“I am so delighted that the house is ongoing. I thank God for using Jamie Pajoel and all involved to wipe away tears from this man’s eyes. This is a great feat and rare humanitarian service. The way they lifted the poor man living inside dungeon, God will shower them more love than they expected”.

The monarch added that as an accommodating people, they would give the necessary support in ensuring that the house is completed in no distant time.

The Councillor representing Akabo Ward, Hon. Uchenna Onuoha who expressed immense gratitude said that in the present economy, it is not easy to find someone doing what Jamie Pajoel is currently doing, by building a house for someone that has no connection with him.

He opined that there are many politicians who can do same, but due to selfish reasons, they would prefer to bury someone than lending a hand to him while he lives.

Speaking, the Chairman of Umuebem Abazu, Mr. David Anoruo told Trumpeta that at first, when Jamie Pajoel came to their community seeking for who to help with a shelter, they thought it was the usual abracadabra, not until they layed the foundation.

He submitted that lately last year, 2020, they brought palliatives to Mr. David Igbo’s house alongside others.

Anoruo however, stressed that if political office holders could emulate such gesture, the world would be a better place.

Another philanthropist from Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, resident in Canada, Hon. Emma Duru (Youth Governor), while reacting on the development applauded the CEO Jamie Pajoel International for the show of love.

The President Emma Duru Foundation described the project as a fastest way to pleasing God and serving humanity, pointing out that when Jamie Pajoel brought the idea to him, he had no option than to give him the necessary support.

He said, “Building a modern house for man who never knew he would have a house of his own is not a small feat. I wholeheartedly commend the gesture. I am very grateful and feel more like the beneficiary because it is cited in my Federal Constituency”.

While charging the public to borrow a leaf, Emma Duru averred, “These are the things that open heavens. When you chose to do something good, where someone is coming from becomes inconsequential. Jamie Pajoel is from Orlu, but today, he has shown mercy and love to an Ikeduru man. God bless him the more”.

However, the Project Manager of Jamie Pajoel Int’l who spoke on behalf of the team, Mrs. Jane Chris Ezetah said, Jamie Pajoel is a Family support series, with the sole aim of touching lives in dire need.

She said that the ambition for erecting a structure for Mr. Igbo came to fore after their last year visit, on seeing how pitiable place the man lived was.

“Jamie Pajoel, an indigene of Ihunnachi Amaifeke, in Orlu LGA, after watching the video clips and pictures of the mud house immediately suspended all his private projects to ensure he builds house for him”.

Mrs. Ezetah in further describing her boss attributed him as a young man whose early beginning taught great lessons, adding that he want born with a silver spoon, rather attained greatness.

She enunciated, “Each time he sees people in dire need, he assists, not minding the person’s origin. He strongly believes that everybody can from doing little, achieve more, showing little kindness no matter how little”.

The beneficiary, Mr. David Igbo couldn’t hold back his tears, as he prayed God to bless his benefactors.

“I cannot thank the young man enough for the show of love towards me. Who am I to be remembered when every other person have forgotten me. Every morning, afternoon and night I stay under a leaking roof covered with nylons, whenever it rains, it pours on me and my wife. I thank God who brought this helper to me”.