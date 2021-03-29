Reps Member, Chike Okafor Under Fire For Allegedly Dumping Rescue Mission



The factional Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC in Imo State, Mr Daniel Nwafor has accused a former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State during the Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration, Deacon Chike Okafor of selling off Okorocha’s political camp during the various elections in the State.

He also alleged that Chike Okafor who is a two term member of the House of Representatives betrayed Okorocha who brought him into politics from his former office as Staff of Zenith Bank.

Nwafor also maintained that during the recent Okigwe Senate Bye election, which pitted Peoples Democratic Party, PDP against APCs candidates in the persons of Ibezim and Araraume, Okafor sold his LGA, Obowo to PDP.

Nwafor alleged that if not for Okorocha, Chike Okafor would not have been a Commissioner in Imo State, how much more now a two time Federal Lawmaker.

It would be recalled that out of the four members of House of Representatives from Imo State who assumed their present political positions through Okorocha, Chike Okafor is the only one who has abandoned the Okorocha’s political structure known as “Rescue Mission” for the CampHope Group.

Hons Kingsley Uju, OZB Ozuruigbo and Paschal Obi are still with Okorocha in his APC faction, which as has Nwafor as the Imo State Chairman. But Chike Okafor has since joined the Hope Uzodinma camp.