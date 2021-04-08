Human Rights Group Raises The Alarm, Over Alleged Plot To Destroy

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has said that it suspects that Agents of Darkness may be involved in the recent attacks in the South East and South-South regions of the Country.

HURIWA said that what a decent and thinking government should have done is to investigate the attacks using the best global practices, adding that failure to do this could mean that there were already plots to cause maximum chaos in the usually peaceful South East of Nigeria just to destroy the economy.

According to the Rights Group, this systematically points to the possible involvement of the wicked Agents, calling on the United Nations and the European Union to investigate this.

HURIWA, in a press conference addressed by its Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the group was particularly concerned with the pattern and methodology of these attacks and the ease with which the attackers carried out the criminal acts and then disappeared into thin air only for the Nigerian Police Force to start their empty Media Propaganda and to hang onto the most untested and ridiculous claims.

“Is it not these police, soldiers, DSS that usually get wind of IPOB meetings and ESN camps and usually launch massive counter operation to nip their activities in the bud with many of the alleged IPOB members killed, but gunmen struck and destroyed strategic National Security assets in Owerri but rather than for IGP, DG of DSS, Army Chief and Comptroller General of Prisons to resign for dereliction of duty or to be queried by the Commander-in-Chief, the President is now quoted to have bought into the propaganda by the IGP”

Where are the solid evidences, and when was forensic investigations by police carried out or do they work by beer parlour rumours? The Group asked.

“Igbo in diaspora who have contacts with World Leaders should stop sitting on the fence. Your homeland is about to be desecrated; will you not speak out or are you comfortable with these attacks which initially was coloured as targeting security forces and National Security Institutions?” HURIWA asked.