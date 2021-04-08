PDP Elders Leadership: Iwuanyanwu Out, Ambrose Ejiogu In .Why BOT Member Was Removed, As Party inaugurates Standing Committee



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter yesterday inaugurated its Standing Committees in line with the party’s Constitution.

In the process, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu the former Chairman of the Party’s Elders Council was replaced by Chief Ambrose Ejiogu who won the election.

Chief Barrister Peter Mgbenwelu, retained his position as Secretary of the Committee.

Other Committees inaugurated include Elders Council Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, Recruitment, Contact And Mobilization Committee, Foreign/Diaspora Committee, Talent, Employment And Opportunities Committee, Women Mobilization, Youth Mobilization Committee, Media Committee, PDP Support/Volunteer Groups, Non Indigenes Committee, New Media Committee and Legal Committee.

All the Committees were inaugurated at the Party Headquarters, Okigwe Road, Owerri.

However, the Elders Committee conducted election to produce its Leaders, and Chief Ambrose Ejiogu was elected the new chairman, while the former Elder Committee Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was absent.

It was learnt that the tenure of the Committee head had elapsed which necessitated the election of a new Chairman.

The Chairman of Imo PDP, Chief Charles Ugwu thanked all the Committee Members and their Heads for attending the event.

Former Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha also expressed gratitude to the PDP members for their steadfastness and commitment to the party, urging them to remain calm as things will soon get rosy for the members.

The party Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana appealed that Imo PDP members should always conduct themselves by being good party men and avoid acts that may lead them into antiparty activities.

The new Chairman of the Elders Council of the party, Chief Ejiogu thanked his fellow Elders for dimming him fit to lead them, and promised to live above board and by example.

Those present include former Governors and Deputy Governors under PDP, members of the National and State Assembly, Ex Ministers, LGA, Zonal, State and National Officers of Imo PDP, including members who came to witness the occasion.