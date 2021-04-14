Illegal Land Sales In World Banks, Avu: Ex Imo Governor’s Appointee On The Run .Estate Belonging To Brother Sealed



By Okey Alozie

The decision of the Senator Hope Uzodinma led administration to implement the details of the government White Paper on Government Property coveted by private persons is not making some people smile at the moment.

Affected in the implementation are former appointees of ex Governor Rochas Okorocha and family members.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that a former appointee (names withheld) has gone underground after he was invited to explain his role in the sale of Green Verge Area in World Bank and Umuguma Areas.

It was learnt that the former appointee who headed Imo Housing Corporation after he took charge of a flourishing Commission in the State was accused to have been the master mind of the sell of Green Verge and open spaces at World Bank Areas. He was also accused to have sold other strategic location in Owerri.

Trumpeta was informed that the appointee was invited for interrogation, he disappeared into thin air refused to show up for further clarification.

Residents of World Bank and Imo Housing in Umuguma had been protesting arbitrary sell of their entrance and open spaces sold by the agents of the former administration.

Meanwhile, the implementation of Whitepaper has led to Imo State Government to place a Caveat Emptor on one of the Estates allegedly to be owned by a brother to the former governor, named Dreamland Estate.

Trumpeta was informed that about 36 plots of land at Avu were allegedly collected by a relation of the former Governor.

A top government official warned that those dealing on the lands are doing so at their own risks as moves are on to return it to the original land owners.