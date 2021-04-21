Panic In State Secretariat, As Imo Govt Set To Publish List of Authentic Workers



By Okey Alozie

The list of approved Civil servants, who are qualified to earn salary every month in Imo State will be made public soon.

Information revealed that the data centre in Government House Owerri will roll out the name of authentic civil servants in the State.

The State Government since last year directed all workers in the Civil Service to submit their employment records through their Heads of Department.

Some of the documents requested to be submitted both in soft and hard ware include, birth certificates, appointment letters, bank account, education qualifications and BVN.

Staff were said to have submitted their documents to the appropriate quarters since last year waiting for Government to release the lists. Our source also revealed that the result from the series of verification exercise that took place in Civil Service is also out confirming that majority of the names that appear in the State secretary bill are fake and ghost workers.

For this reason, the government will list out the authentic workers and issue them computerized identity cards to enable them gain access to their offices at the State Secretariat.

Those unable to get the new ID card will find it difficult to enter their offices again, Trumpeta learnt.

Trumpeta gathered that the list of the authentic workers at the Local Government Areas will be published first before that of the State Civil Servants.

Meanwhile, government has started publishing list of approved pensioners and their salary schedule paid up to Dec 2020.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma vowed that only genuine pensioners and workers will remain in the system to receive money from government. He maintained that those behind pension and salary scam must be arrested and prosecuted.

The publication of the list of authentic workers of the State is expected to bring an end to salary- staggering in Imo.