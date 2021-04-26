Imo Finance Commissioner In Trouble .Advisory Committee Petitions Assembly Speaker Over N111.5bn Bank Charges Scandal



The days of the Imo State Commissioner For Finance, Dr Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite are numbered if the threats against her appointment by a group are considered.

Anita was among the last batch of commissioners Uzodinma recently appointed before handing her over the finance ministry.

However, few months after she took charge, Imo State Financial Advisory Committee has raised a petition against her over the alleged non recovery of N111.5billion state funds from a commercial bank (names withheld)

According to the committee who claimed to have been mandated under the administration of Emeka Ihedioha as the Financial Advisory Committee to solve a problem is writing the Speaker and House members against Uzoka Anite’s appointment as finance commission with the added mandate of coordinating Imo’s economy and the failure of Uzodinma to recover amounts which have been established that Imo State was defraud by the said bank.

In the petition signed by the committee members the said bank is the major bank involved in several financial infractions tantamount to defrauding the state of over N111.5billion.

The committee with Dr Abraham Nwankwo as chairman

Why adducing reasons against the committee in the petition wrote,

“Why should it be that with all these allegations against the bank and with no clarity as to the outcome of the review process, a staff of the same bank in the person of Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, would be seconded as Commissioner for Finance with the additional mandate of coordinating the economy of the State. While it is the prerogative of the Governor to make appointments, we believe they should not be inimical, antithetical or overwhelmingly against the progress of the State. This appointment clearly appears so and seems like a reward to the bank for its fraud against Imo State. Indeed, it creates the grave impression that Imo State is being treated as a vassal territory of the said bank and also a huge insult on each and every citizen of Imo State, which can only be assuaged by ending this type of malevolent marriage with the bank, refusing to have its officers seconded to oversee Imo State’s Treasury, thereby refusing to sustain the plundering of the State’s Treasury.

“It is worthy to note that all the infractions contained in the report were committed against Imo State Government under the stewardship of a former staff of the bank who was equally appointed Commissioner for Finance in the Governor Rochas Okorocha administration. The Committee noted that most of the bank charges against the State were far in excess of that allowed by the extant banking regulations and guidelines underscoring the incestuous relationship between the then Honourable Commissioner of Finance and his former employer.

“The full report of the Financial Advisory Committee and joint report of the Consortium of Consultants, which were submitted to Governor Uzodinma’s administration can be referenced to confirm these facts.

“We believe that a great injustice has been done to the State and as such need to be given due attention and remedied through legitimate measures as well as restitution.

Imo people are no fools and their sensitivity is being pricked beyond limit; their sensibility is being abused beyond limit; their tolerance is being stretched beyond limit.

“History beckons the Honourable Speaker and the entire House of Assembly to pursue and recover these sums in the best interest of the State and for the sake of posterity, so that the present and future generations of Imo State are not condemned to carry a mark of stupidity, subservience, derision and indignity because of the nonchalant attitude of their elders.

We thank you and look forward to this matter being given the attention it deserves.

Please accept, Honourable Speaker, the assurances of our esteemed regards,” The report added.