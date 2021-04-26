How Commander, Ikonso Was Killed As IPOB Opens Up .Denies Burning Uzodinma’s Home In Omuma .Says “We Pursue Fulani Herdsmen In The Region .Insists There Is No Group Like Ebubeagu



In apparent bid to clear itself of suspicion and allegations of involvement in recent attacks in Imo State, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has opened up on the matter.

According to a TV Program Trumpeta monitored, IPOB Secretary, Emma Powerful while speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme also denied ESN’s involvement in Saturday’s attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s residence.

According to him, “ESN are not the ones that attacked Uzodinma’s house. They cannot come for an operation and tell you they are ESN,” he said.

When asked to explain the group’s operational activities, he said, “We pursue Fulani herdsmen from the region.”

Speaking on the new instituted security outfit by the South East governors, ‘Ebubeagu’, Powerful said, “They are a ghost security outfit. There is no group like Ebubeagu.”

Emma Powerful also refused to reveal the identity of the new commander or say anything about it.