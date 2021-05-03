Insecurity: Uzodinma Back To Abuja After Few Days in Owerri

Indications are that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has dashed back to the Federal Capital, Abuja, in “search of peace” after spending a day in the State.

Governor Uzodinma who last week arrived the State for the first time after his ancestral home in Umuoma, Oru East LGA was stormed by unknown Gunmen, had spent one a week in the Federal capital, sources said, working on how peace will return to Imo State.

On arriving Imo State, Uzodinma in an Address he read during Workers Day celebration (May 1st) assured Imo people of Government’s stand in protecting lives and property of the citizens, adding that he perpetrators of evil in the State will be dealt with.

The Governor also made it clear that no amount of intimidation will make his Government bow before criminal elements, as his administration is not ready to negotiate with Hoodlums.

However, the Governor who assured Imo people of their security, jetted out again to Abuja to “consolidate on how insecurity in Imo State would be tackled”.

It was difficult for this Newspaper to gather why the Governor had to leave the State again, after spending just a day, having vacated his seat for over one week, while the State was in a turmoil.

Trumpeta was told that the Governor has cautioned his Aides against speaking to the Press without authorization, which was the reason most of the Governor’s Aides contacted by Trumpeta kept mum.

Meanwhile, relative peace has returned to the State capital, Owerri, after the various security breaches that shook the State.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma may have travelled back to Abuja to continue his discussion on how to return Imo State to its usual peaceful nature, which was shattered by invasion of Imo Correctional Centre, State police headquarter, and Governor’s private home by yet to be indentified Gunmen.