Past Imo Housing GMs Pass Confidence Vote on Uzodinma, incumbent, Mbakwe Obi



Former General Managers of the Imo Housing Corporation have thrown their weight behind the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma by passing vote of confidence on the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma , and the incumbent GM, Barr Chinedu Mbakwe Obi.

In the meeting held at the corporation’s office in Owerri, the GMs comprising Chief Emma Izuegbu, Chief Maurice Iwuji, Surv Emma Opara, Prince Henry Okafor, Hon Walter Uzonwanne and Pastor Uche Uzoma in the presence of Barr Mbakwe-Obi commended the governor for the giant strides being taken by his administration in the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Arising from the meeting, the former past general managers unanimously commended the executive governor for the giant strides being taken by his administration in the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of various facets of Imo state economy.

They further commended the governor for putting a round peg in a round hole by his appointment of Barr. Chinedu Mbakwe Obi as the General Manager/ Chief Executive of Imo Housing Corporation.

They also commended His Excellency for restoring Imo state Housing Corporation into main stream of government by taking over the payment of staff salaries and allowances.

This they said have raised the morale of workforce as the staff now see themselves as part of the government and not ostracized.

They further commended His Excellency on the recent external posting in the corporation as it has helped to bring sanity and confidence in the corporation from the public, who now believe in the corporation for fair hearing and dealings.

They also commended the activities of the general manager/CE and his management team in resolving most of the problems besieging the corporation.

The meeting after much deliberations on the going on in the corporation, encouraged the general manager and his new management team to maintain the tempo of transparency and fair play for proper accountability in the piloting of the affairs of the corporation.

They maintained that the image of the corporation have taken a boost in recent times in the positive direction and asked that it be sustained.

However, they advised the general manager not to allow himself to be distracted by detractors who are only interested in their personal gain.

The meeting rose by passing a vote of confidence on the general manager/CE, Barr. Chinedu Mbakwe and his management team