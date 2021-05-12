Onyewuchi Says: Justice, Fairness Will Guarantee Nigeria’s Unity, Commends Southern Governors



The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi has commended the Southern governors’ forum on their principled and patriotic position on the various issues bedeviling Nigeria.

In a statement released by his media aide Chiaka Alozie, he said that Nigerians yearn for a country that works for all citizens irrespective of their geographical and religious persuasions while taking into consideration the sensitivity of our diversity as a nation.

He bemoaned the hardship faced by millions of Nigerians and said there is an urgent need to address rising insecurity, economic downturn and increasing agitations for restructuring by different parts of the country.

He urged the Southern governors to continue to work with other stakeholders to ensure the dream for a better Nigeria is fully realized.