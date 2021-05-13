How Workers Dropped Mock Coffin At ISOPADEC Office

Following non release of 40% subvention of 13% oil derivation, staff of the Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission, ISOPADEC recently expressed their grievances with a mock coffin barricading the entrance of the commission.

The staff who shut down the commission with a coffin in protest said the derivation accruable to the commission have not been paid since February 2020, in addition to the non payment of their full salaries.

Part of their angst was the sack of 110 staff of the commission who they said were sacked for demanding their rights from the state government and the lack of projects in the oil producing LGAs.

The protesters, who were mostly staff of the Commission, carrying different inscription, decried the neglect and abandonment they have been subjected to since the beginning of the Hope Uzodinma led government.

The protesting staff called on Imo State government to do the needful and release funds meant for the LGAs to enable the local government benefit what other oil producing states enjoy.

The staff maintained that no level of intimidation, arrest and sack of workers will cow them into silence anymore.