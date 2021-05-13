Resignation: Imo Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku Not Under Pressure



In apparent reaction to a story carried by this newspaper, concerning pressure on the Deputy to call it quits from office, another indication from Government House, Owerri, has it that there may not be need for the number two person in Imo State to leave.

Trumpeta had last week Friday published a story showing that the Deputy Governor may been under pressure based on some unusual developments in the seat of power.

Moments after the newspaper dropped on the newsstands with the news, attention of the state government officials was attracted who consequently commenced a reaction to debunk the information.

Though, the office of the Deputy Governor is yet to issue a press statement concerning the resignation matter. Rather, this newspaper was reported to one of the security agencies via a petition who now gave Trumpeta invitation.

It was learnt that based on further information, Prof Njoku is not under pressure to resign as he may opened up based on his petition against the Trumpeta report.

Further reports available to the medium also hinted that all is well between the Deputy Governor and his principal, Senator Hope Uzodinma. The media aide of Uzodinma, Oguwuike Nwachukwu while addressing Journalists in his office expressed that a rosy relationship exists between his boss and the Deputy.

Uzodinma’s spokesman was of the view that the perceived disagreement is a figment of imagination perpetuated by political opponents.

Nwachukwu in the rejoinder however failed to react to several posers raised by the newspapers suggesting that Prof Njoku may have been under pressure to resign.

On the issue of standing in for the governor when the first citizen is indisposed for functions, Nwachukwu, only reasoned that the governor has the inalienable rights to send any person to represent him at any function.

Based on the foregoing, Trumpeta regrets any inconvenience the earlier report may have caused the Deputy Governor since he claimed the newspaper’s suspicion wasn’t proper.